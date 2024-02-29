Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    562nd Air Force Band of the West Coast Inactivation Ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    562nd Air Force Band of the West Coast Inactivation Ceremony

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kalia Jenkins 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in the 562nd U.S. Air Force Band of the West Coast, attached to the 146th Airlift Wing based on Channel Islands Air National Guard Station (CIANGS), commemorate the services of the band in an inactivation ceremony March 2, 2024 on CIANGS, Port Hueneme, California. The band had been an active part of the military since it’s inception in October 1941. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kalia Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 19:56
    Photo ID: 8267625
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-TF745-1127
    Resolution: 8979x5049
    Size: 21.87 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 562nd Air Force Band of the West Coast Inactivation Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kalia Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

