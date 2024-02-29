U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Olejarz, 128th Civil Engineer senior enlisted leader, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal during a ceremony held at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Feb. 4, 2024. The Bronze Star Medal is awarded for meritorious service in a combat zone.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8267298
|VIRIN:
|240204-Z-FM966-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant David Olejarz Honored with Bronze Star Medal for Exceptional Service in Iraq [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lauren Kmiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Master Sergeant David Olejarz honored with Bronze Star Medal for exceptional service in Iraq
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT