Chief Master Sergeant David Olejarz honored with Bronze Star Medal for exceptional service in Iraq

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Olejarz, 128th Civil Engineer senior enlisted leader, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal during a ceremony held at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Feb. 4, 2024. The Bronze Star Medal is awarded for meritorious service in a combat zone.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec)

