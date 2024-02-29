Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant David Olejarz Honored with Bronze Star Medal for Exceptional Service in Iraq [Image 1 of 3]

    Chief Master Sergeant David Olejarz Honored with Bronze Star Medal for Exceptional Service in Iraq

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Olejarz, 128th Civil Engineer senior enlisted leader, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal during a ceremony held at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Feb. 4, 2024. The Bronze Star Medal is awarded for meritorious service in a combat zone.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 14:41
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US
    Chief Master Sergeant David Olejarz honored with Bronze Star Medal for exceptional service in Iraq

    Bronze Star Medal
    128th Air Refueling Wing
    128 ARW

