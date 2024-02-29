U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mark Pickerill, a combat arms instructor, and Master Sgt. Michael Olson, the alternate program manager for the small unmanned aerial systems program, both assigned to the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, overlook training with an InstantEye MK-3 GEN4 drone over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 2, 2024. The SUAS program has been active for a year and provides unique mission support to civil engineering, public affairs, logistics and other units as innovatively needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 14:13 Photo ID: 8267274 VIRIN: 240302-Z-UY850-2126 Resolution: 5340x3553 Size: 3.4 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240302-Z-UY850-2105 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.