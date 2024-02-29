Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Noah Hackbart, program manager for the small unmanned aerial systems program assigned to the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, trains with an InstantEye MK-3 GEN4 drone over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 2, 2024. The SUAS program has been active for a year and provides unique mission support to civil engineering, public affairs, logistics and other units as innovatively needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Program
    Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Program
    Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Program
    Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Program
    240302-Z-UY850-2105
    240302-Z-UY850-2105

