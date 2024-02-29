Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Mongolian Platoon Protects the UN Designated Site [Image 6 of 12]

    Shanti Prayas IV | Mongolian Platoon Protects the UN Designated Site

    NEPAL

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Mongolian Armed Forces service members clear and search a vehicle while training on the protection and control of an established United Nations (UN) site during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre on March 3, 2024. UN sites include key areas such as hospitals and airports that are critical to the success of UN peacekeeping operations. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 07:56
    Photo ID: 8266847
    VIRIN: 240303-M-AS595-1073
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: NP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Mongolian Platoon Protects the UN Designated Site [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

