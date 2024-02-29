Shanti Prayas IV | Mongolian Platoon Protects the UN Designated Site

Mongolian Armed Forces service members clear and search a vehicle while training on the protection and control of an established United Nations (UN) site during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre on March 3, 2024. UN sites include key areas such as hospitals and airports that are critical to the success of UN peacekeeping operations. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

