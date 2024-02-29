Shanti Prayas IV | PKO Demonstration Event

A Nepali Army Airbus H125 helicopter lands while conducting a simulated casualty evacuation for a peacekeeping operations demonstration during Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre on March 1, 2024. The demonstration included a convoy ambush response, village protection, casualty evacuation, and hostage rescue to showcase the multi-range capabilities and skillset of peacekeepers. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

