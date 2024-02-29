Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | PKO Demonstration Event [Image 14 of 14]

    Shanti Prayas IV | PKO Demonstration Event

    NEPAL

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    All the participants of Exercise Shanti Prayas IV watch for a peacekeeping operations demonstration during Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre on March 1, 2024. The demonstration included a convoy ambush response, village protection, casualty evacuation, and hostage rescue as a way to showcase the multirange capabilities and skillset of peacekeepers. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8266665
    VIRIN: 240301-M-AS595-2252
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: NP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | PKO Demonstration Event [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

