U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors utilize a metal baler to compact metal debris, making it easier to handle and transport, West Maui, Feb. 24, 2024. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.



(USACE Photo by John Daves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 18:52 Photo ID: 8266510 VIRIN: 240225-A-DO115-1079 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.2 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lahaina metal debris bailed [Image 4 of 4], by John Daves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.