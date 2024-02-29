Lahaina metal debris bundled

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors utilize equipment to move and separate metal debris at the Pioneer Mill collection site in West Maui, Feb. 24, 2024. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.



(USACE Photo by John Daves)

