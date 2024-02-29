Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lahaina metal debris bundled [Image 1 of 4]

    Lahaina metal debris bundled

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors utilize equipment to move and separate metal debris at the Pioneer Mill collection site in West Maui, Feb. 24, 2024. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

    (USACE Photo by John Daves)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

