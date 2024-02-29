Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of 116th Medical Group Women's History Month Highlights

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Akilah Ford, a medical administrator with the 116th Medical Group, stands in the immunization lab for Women’s History Month at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 29, 2024. Women’s History Month traces its origins to Santa Rosa, California in 1978 where teachers and students held a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to America in a historical, cultural, and societal context. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    This work, Photo of 116th Medical Group Women's History Month Highlights [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

