U.S. Air Force Maj. Akilah Ford, a medical administrator with the 116th Medical Group, stands in the immunization lab for Women’s History Month at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 29, 2024. Women’s History Month traces its origins to Santa Rosa, California, in 1978 where teachers and students held a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to America in a historical, cultural, and societal context. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8266284 VIRIN: 240229-Z-XU318-1001 Resolution: 2445x3056 Size: 376.11 KB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo of 116th Medical Group Women's History Month Highlights [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.