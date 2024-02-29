16th CAB conducts multinational Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training for Cobra Gold 2024

Three U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, shoot an approach to a landing zone during fast rope insertion and extraction system (FRIES), Lop Buri, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024, during the annual Cobra Gold 2024 exercise. Cobra Gold is a positive example of multilateral cooperation and stands in stark contrast to other examples in the region, which challenge the international rules-based order through expansive and assertive security actions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

