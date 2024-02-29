Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th CAB conducts multinational Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    16th CAB conducts multinational Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training for Cobra Gold 2024

    THAILAND

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dwayne Steinhauser, assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, demonstrates hand and arm signals used to communicate during fast rope Insertion and extraction system (FRIES) training, Lop BurI Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024, during annual Cobra Gold 2024 exercise. Cobra Gold is a positive example of multilateral cooperation and stands in stark contrast to other examples in the region, which challenge the international rules-based order through expansive and assertive security actions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    16th CAB

