U.S. Army Sgt. Dwayne Steinhauser, assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, demonstrates hand and arm signals used to communicate during fast rope Insertion and extraction system (FRIES) training, Lop BurI Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024, during annual Cobra Gold 2024 exercise. Cobra Gold is a positive example of multilateral cooperation and stands in stark contrast to other examples in the region, which challenge the international rules-based order through expansive and assertive security actions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 12:02 Photo ID: 8266265 VIRIN: 240228-A-SJ062-3037 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1017.48 KB Location: TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th CAB conducts multinational Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.