Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community [Image 2 of 2]

    Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Linda Roehrborn, 434th Operations Group executive officer, poses with fellow members of NASA's Human Exploration Research Analog mission during April or May of 2015 in an undisclosed location (courtesy photo provided by Maj. Linda Roehrborn).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2015
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 11:35
    Photo ID: 8266241
    VIRIN: 240302-F-NQ307-1001
    Resolution: 1947x1558
    Size: 587.55 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community
    Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    434 OG
    434th Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT