    Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Major Linda Roehrborn, 434th Operations Group executive officer, poses for a portrait in her office at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. on Feb. 4, 2024. Roehrborn is a reservist at the Hoosier Wing and founded a non-profit organization organization back in her home state of Wisconsin that teaches children about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 11:35
    Photo ID: 8266240
    VIRIN: 240204-F-NQ307-1003
    Resolution: 3469x2313
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEAM
    434 OG
    434th Operations Group

