Major Linda Roehrborn, 434th Operations Group executive officer, poses for a portrait in her office at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. on Feb. 4, 2024. Roehrborn is a reservist at the Hoosier Wing and founded a non-profit organization organization back in her home state of Wisconsin that teaches children about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton)
Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community
