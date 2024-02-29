Grissom reservist shares love of STEAM with community

Major Linda Roehrborn, 434th Operations Group executive officer, poses for a portrait in her office at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. on Feb. 4, 2024. Roehrborn is a reservist at the Hoosier Wing and founded a non-profit organization organization back in her home state of Wisconsin that teaches children about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton)

