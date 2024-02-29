16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)

A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, leave the landing area of the USS Somerset (LPD-25) while underway in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Our ironclad network of Allies and partners presents an unwavering commitment to defense of security in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

