Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25) [Image 3 of 6]

    16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)

    THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, leave the landing area of the USS Somerset (LPD-25) while underway in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Our ironclad network of Allies and partners presents an unwavering commitment to defense of security in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8266182
    VIRIN: 240229-A-SJ062-1215
    Resolution: 5686x3791
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25) [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)
    16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)
    16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)
    16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)
    16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)
    16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT