16th CAB Escorts RDML Christopher D. Stone and Conducts Deck Landing on USS Somerset (LPD-25)

U.S. Army Spc. Steffano Pallotta, a UH-60 helicopter repairer and crew chief assigned to 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, renders a salute to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher D. Stone, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, as he prepares to board a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Bn., 16th Combat Aviation Bde., 7th Inf. Div., Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Our ironclad network of allies and partners presents an unwavering commitment to defense of security in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

