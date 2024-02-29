U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner northwest of Guam

In a display of interagency cooperation, a commercial mariner in urgent need of medical care was safely evacuated from his vessel 100 nautical miles offshore to Guam on March 2, 2024, thanks to the actions of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25). The crew takes a moment for a photo after the medical evacuation: Lt. Kolby Ingram, Lt. Andrew Chung, AWS2 Blake Clark, AWS3 Ethan Kubat, and HM1 Christopher Finley. (U.S. Navy photo)

