    U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner northwest of Guam [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner northwest of Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    In a display of interagency cooperation, a commercial mariner in urgent need of medical care was safely evacuated from his vessel 100 nautical miles offshore to Guam on March 2, 2024, thanks to the actions of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25). The crew takes a moment for a photo after the medical evacuation: Lt. Kolby Ingram, Lt. Andrew Chung, AWS2 Blake Clark, AWS3 Ethan Kubat, and HM1 Christopher Finley. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 03:15
    Photo ID: 8265921
    VIRIN: 240302-G-G0020-7762
    Resolution: 2000x1334
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    SAR
    Guam
    HSC25
    JRSC

