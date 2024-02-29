The crew of a U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) see to the medical care of a 26-year-old Filipino mariner following a hoist from his vessel 100 nautical miles offshore to Guam on March 2, 2024. Responders initiated the operation after notification the mariner, aboard the 850-foot Liberian-flagged container ship Carmell 1, initially located 400 nautical miles northwest of Guam, exhibited severe abdominal issues. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 03:15 Photo ID: 8265919 VIRIN: 240302-G-G0020-2606 Resolution: 1500x2000 Size: 2.54 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner northwest of Guam [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.