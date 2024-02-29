Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner northwest of Guam [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner northwest of Guam

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.02.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of a U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) see to the medical care of a 26-year-old Filipino mariner following a hoist from his vessel 100 nautical miles offshore to Guam on March 2, 2024. Responders initiated the operation after notification the mariner, aboard the 850-foot Liberian-flagged container ship Carmell 1, initially located 400 nautical miles northwest of Guam, exhibited severe abdominal issues. (U.S. Navy photo)

    U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner northwest of Guam

