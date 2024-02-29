Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Conducts Maintenance Onboard USS America

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, secure an MH-60S helicopter aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 23. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

