    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Conducts Maintenance Onboard USS America [Image 4 of 9]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Conducts Maintenance Onboard USS America

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, secure an MH-60S helicopter aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 23. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 21:02
    Photo ID: 8265734
    VIRIN: 240223-N-FC892-1189
    Resolution: 4996x3331
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Flight Ops
    MH-60S
    HSC 25
    USS America

