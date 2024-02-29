Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRDAMC announces its 2024 Best Leader Competition winners

    CRDAMC announces its 2024 Best Leader Competition winners

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Col. Garrick Cramer, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker Jr., Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, present Capt. Megan Hower, registered dietician, Staff Sgt. Eugene Mclaurin, licensed vocational nurse, and Spc. Emily Pacheco, behavioral health specialist, as the winners of the 2024 CRDAMC Best Leader Competition.

    This work, CRDAMC announces its 2024 Best Leader Competition winners [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

