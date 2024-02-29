Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRDAMC announces its 2024 Best Leader Competition winners [Image 1 of 3]

    CRDAMC announces its 2024 Best Leader Competition winners

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Sgt. Maj. Marc Selby, III Armor Corps Surgeon shares comments with competitors and the audience during the 2024 Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Best Leader Competition awards ceremony 1 March.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 18:32
    Photo ID: 8265678
    VIRIN: 010324-A-JC790-4999
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRDAMC announces its 2024 Best Leader Competition winners [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Medics
    III CORPS
    Army
    #armymedicine #wearecrdamc
    BLCCRDAMC24
    MedicalReadinessBattalion

