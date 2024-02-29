Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chappy's lifting club squat competition [Image 24 of 24]

    Chappy's lifting club squat competition

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls”, part of the Minnesota National Guard participate in Chappy's Weightlifting Club Squatting Competition at the MOB Physical Fitness Center at North Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Red Bulls are training at Fort Cavazos before beginning a deployment to the Middle East. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    This work, Chappy's lifting club squat competition [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Weightlifting Competition
    Fort Cavazos

