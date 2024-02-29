Soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls”, part of the Minnesota National Guard participate in Chappy's Weightlifting Club Squatting Competition at the MOB Physical Fitness Center at North Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Red Bulls are training at Fort Cavazos before beginning a deployment to the Middle East. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 15:44
|Photo ID:
|8265397
|VIRIN:
|240228-Z-DY230-2213
|Resolution:
|6212x4141
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chappy's lifting club squat competition [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT