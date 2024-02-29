Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB Patching Ceremony [Image 13 of 15]

    82nd CAB Patching Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2-82 Assualt Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division receive combat patches on Camp Bhuering, Kuwait, February 28, 2024. Paratroopers received their patches from their company command team and battalion command team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

