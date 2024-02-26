Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum [Image 4 of 4]

    Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum Soldiers gather in Remington Park on Feb. 29 for a ruck march in support of suicide prevention. Those who participated in the weeklong Alpine Warrior Challenge hiked 4.4 miles each morning with subject matter experts leading a discussion on topics such as injury prevention, spiritual health, nutrition, and stress management. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 08:22
    Photo ID: 8264193
    VIRIN: 240229-A-XX986-1004
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum
    Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum
    Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum
    Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    H2F
    Fort Drum Suicide Prevention Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT