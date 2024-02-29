Fort Drum Soldiers gather in Remington Park on Feb. 29 for a ruck march in support of suicide prevention. Those who participated in the weeklong Alpine Warrior Challenge hiked 4.4 miles each morning with subject matter experts leading a discussion on topics such as injury prevention, spiritual health, nutrition, and stress management. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8264191
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-XX986-1002
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum
