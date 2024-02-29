Taking a holistic approach to suicide prevention at Fort Drum

Fort Drum Soldiers gather in Remington Park on Feb. 29 for a ruck march in support of suicide prevention. Those who participated in the weeklong Alpine Warrior Challenge hiked 4.4 miles each morning with subject matter experts leading a discussion on topics such as injury prevention, spiritual health, nutrition, and stress management. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

