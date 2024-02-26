Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Implementing AFFORGEN: labs

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matilyn Million, 6th Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, inspects a blood sample at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The 6th MSS laboratory oversees the shipment of more than 200 healthcare diagnostic tests per day. The new Air Force generation model (AFFORGEN) is designed for Airmen to train together and deploy together; services across MacDill AFB have adjusted their capacities to support mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    This work, Implementing AFFORGEN: labs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

