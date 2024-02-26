Implementing AFFORGEN: labs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ayisha Mercado, 6th Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, collects a blood sample from Staff Sgt. Jonathan Moore, 6th MSS non-commissioned officer in charge of shipping, during a routine test at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The 6th MSS laboratory oversees the shipment of more than 200 healthcare diagnostic tests per day. The new Air Force generation model (AFFORGEN) is designed for Airmen to train together and deploy together; services across MacDill AFB have adjusted their capacities to support mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

