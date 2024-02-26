Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRSS, 86th MXS Collaborate to Host NATO Partners in Comprehensive CDDAR Course [Image 14 of 14]

    435th CRSS, 86th MXS Collaborate to Host NATO Partners in Comprehensive CDDAR Course

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron and the 86th Maintenance Squadron and members of the Slovakian air force pose in front of an Aeritalia G-222 aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. A five-day Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery training course provided members of the Slovakian air force with knowledge about CDDAR equipment, safety and operations, and aircraft lift techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 07:56
    VIRIN: 240229-F-FN350-1938
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    NATO
    Slovakia
    86th MXS
    435th CRSS
    Slovakian air force

