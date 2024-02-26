435th CRSS, 86th MXS Collaborate to Host NATO Partners in Comprehensive CDDAR Course

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron and the 86th Maintenance Squadron and members of the Slovakian air force pose in front of an Aeritalia G-222 aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. A five-day Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery training course provided members of the Slovakian air force with knowledge about CDDAR equipment, safety and operations, and aircraft lift techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE