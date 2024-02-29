Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRSS, 86th MXS Collaborate to Host NATO Partners in Comprehensive CDDAR Course [Image 12 of 14]

    435th CRSS, 86th MXS Collaborate to Host NATO Partners in Comprehensive CDDAR Course

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Slovakian air force inflate an airbag under an Aeritalia G-222 aircraft wing during a Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 29th, 2024. The training event taught the team of 10 Slovakian airmen about CDDAR equipment, safety and operations, and various aircraft lift techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 07:56
    Photo ID: 8264149
    VIRIN: 240229-F-FN350-1576
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th CRSS, 86th MXS Collaborate to Host NATO Partners in Comprehensive CDDAR Course [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Slovakia
    86th MXS
    435th CRSS
    Slovakian air force

