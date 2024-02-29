Members of the Slovakian air force inflate an airbag under an Aeritalia G-222 aircraft wing during a Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 29th, 2024. The training event taught the team of 10 Slovakian airmen about CDDAR equipment, safety and operations, and various aircraft lift techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 07:56
|Photo ID:
|8264149
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-FN350-1576
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRSS, 86th MXS Collaborate to Host NATO Partners in Comprehensive CDDAR Course [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
