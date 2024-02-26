Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship

U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station San Diego, pose for a photo with Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship recipient Andrei Antonio during a presentation held at Okkodo High School in Dededo, Guam, Feb. 29, 2024. Antonio is the first recipient on Guam to receive the NROTC Marine Option scholarship with the hopes to pursue a major in computer science. The intent of the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Scholarship Program is to educate and train highly qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the Marine Corps and Naval service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan)

