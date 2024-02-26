Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship [Image 2 of 6]

    Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Shannon Gross, right, commanding officer of Recruiting Station San Diego, 12th Marine Corps District, speaks to cadets from the Okkodo High School Marine Corps Junior Officers’ Training Corps program during a scholarship presentation held at the school in Dededo, Guam, Feb. 29, 2024. The intent of the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Scholarship Program is to educate and train highly qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the Marine Corps and Naval service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 23:32
    Photo ID: 8263423
    VIRIN: 240229-M-YE163-1003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship
    Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship
    Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship
    Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship
    Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship
    Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USMC
    Community
    MCJROTC
    Marine Officer
    NROTC Scholarship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT