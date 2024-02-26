Guam student awarded NROTC Scholarship

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Shannon Gross, right, commanding officer of Recruiting Station San Diego, 12th Marine Corps District, speaks to cadets from the Okkodo High School Marine Corps Junior Officers’ Training Corps program during a scholarship presentation held at the school in Dededo, Guam, Feb. 29, 2024. The intent of the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Scholarship Program is to educate and train highly qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the Marine Corps and Naval service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan)

