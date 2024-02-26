The latest cohort of graduates and instructors from Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training course. The course equips participants with practical tools designed to boost their efficiency and problem-solving skills in order to help drive continuous process improvement across the command.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 23:02
|Photo ID:
|8263414
|VIRIN:
|240229-N-FC622-3093
|Resolution:
|5892x3928
|Size:
|13.4 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt graduates [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS
