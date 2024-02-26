Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lean Six Sigma Green Belt graduates [Image 3 of 4]

    Lean Six Sigma Green Belt graduates

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    The latest cohort of graduates and instructors from Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training course. The course equips participants with practical tools designed to boost their efficiency and problem-solving skills in order to help drive continuous process improvement across the command.

