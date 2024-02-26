Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reenlistment ceremony at NUWC Division, Keyport [Image 1 of 4]

    Reenlistment ceremony at NUWC Division, Keyport

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Capt. Clint Hoskins, commanding officer, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, and Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Shelby Howard during Howard's reenlistment ceremony at the Keyport Lagoon Feb. 29, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8263410
    VIRIN: 240229-N-FC622-6341
    Resolution: 5829x3886
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlistment ceremony at NUWC Division, Keyport [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reenlistment ceremony at NUWC Division, Keyport
    Reenlistment ceremony at NUWC Division, Keyport
    Lean Six Sigma Green Belt graduates
    Lean Six Sigma Green Belt graduates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Keyport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT