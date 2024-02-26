U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Franklin, left, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution technician, and U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Brandon Braly, Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 motor transportation operator, prepare equipment prior to refueling an F-35A Lightning II at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2024. Kunsan showcased its ability to receive and support follow-on forces while supporting U.S. Air Force F-35 pilots and their ROK Air Force counterparts as they conducted combined training missions to enhance the continued interoperability between U.S. and Allied fifth-generation forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 19:56 Photo ID: 8263168 VIRIN: 240222-F-EZ422-1006 Resolution: 4236x2383 Size: 4.6 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.