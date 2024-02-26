Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities [Image 5 of 5]

    8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Franklin, left, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution technician, and U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Brandon Braly, Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 motor transportation operator, prepare equipment prior to refueling an F-35A Lightning II at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2024. Kunsan showcased its ability to receive and support follow-on forces while supporting U.S. Air Force F-35 pilots and their ROK Air Force counterparts as they conducted combined training missions to enhance the continued interoperability between U.S. and Allied fifth-generation forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    This work, 8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWSS-172
    F-35A Lightning II
    4th Fighter Squadron
    8th LRS
    INDOPACOM POL

