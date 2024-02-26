Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities [Image 4 of 5]

    8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Nathan Jones, right, Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 motor transportation operator, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Franklin, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution technician, fasten a fuel hose to an F-35A Lightning II at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2024. In tandem with the combined training mission U.S. Air Force and ROK Air Force pilots were conducting, Airmen assigned to the 8th LRS provided airfield familiarization and mission integration training to Marines currently embedded into their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    This work, 8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities
    TAGS

    MWSS-172
    F-35A Lightning II
    4th Fighter Squadron
    8th LRS
    INDOPACOM POL

