8th FW refuelers showcase Wolf Pack 5th generation integration capabilities

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Nathan Jones, right, Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 motor transportation operator, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Franklin, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution technician, fasten a fuel hose to an F-35A Lightning II at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2024. In tandem with the combined training mission U.S. Air Force and ROK Air Force pilots were conducting, Airmen assigned to the 8th LRS provided airfield familiarization and mission integration training to Marines currently embedded into their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

