Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Christopher Khamphady, assigned to the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, secures tactical, diesel generators to a pallet in preparation for Vigilant Guard 2024-2, Feb. 27, 2024. The generators are part of the Disaster Relief Beddown Set, a rapidly deployable sustainable and expandable system capable of housing up to 150 military and first responders. The 176th Wing is now home to Alaska’s first DRBS kit. It’s a prime location to respond to floods, fires, earthquakes around the state due to its many airframes, road systems and the port of Alaska just next door. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 18:37 Photo ID: 8263041 VIRIN: 240227-Z-SR689-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.15 MB Location: AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Securing the Generator: Vigilant Guard 2024-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.