    Pallet Of Heat: Vigilant Guard 2024-2 [Image 1 of 3]

    Pallet Of Heat: Vigilant Guard 2024-2

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Benjamin Carman, assigned to the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses an all-terrain forklift to move a pallet of multi-fuel, portable heaters in preparation for Vigilant Guard 2024-2, Feb. 27, 2024. The heaters are used to supplement the Disaster Relief Beddown Set, a rapidly deployable sustainable and expandable system capable of housing up to 150 military and first responders. THE DRBS was created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and is used in emergencies for billeting, showers, laundry, power generation and more. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

