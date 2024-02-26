Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRDAMC welcomes its Leap Year Baby [Image 3 of 3]

    CRDAMC welcomes its Leap Year Baby

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Sgt. Alejandro, cavalry scout, 3rd Cav. Regt., and Chelsea Sierra welcomed baby Nash Alexander at 9:02 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 20.5 inches. Nash was Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Leap Year Baby.

    This work, CRDAMC welcomes its Leap Year Baby [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #wearecrdamc #armymedicine

