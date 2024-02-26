Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8262736 VIRIN: 290224-A-JC790-4947 Resolution: 5331x3806 Size: 2.38 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CRDAMC welcomes its Leap Year Baby [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.