CRDAMC welcomes its Leap Year Baby

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the Leap Year Feb. 29.

Sgt. Alejandro, cavalry scout, 3rd Cav. Regt., and Chelsea Sierra welcomed baby Nash Alexander at 9:02 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 20.5 inches.

Having a baby on Leap Day was a new experience for the couple.

“It’s been fun, exciting, different, and special, said Chelsea.

“I’m excited to see what he thinks about the since of humor in it when he gets older, said Alejandro. “He can use it to his advantage when he gets a girlfriend.”

He described the feeling of having a first child as equally exciting.

“Ever since she got pregnant, I’ve just been dreaming about all of the things I get to do and teach him as a father, and that day is here,” he said.

The couple miscarried three years ago and are happy their Rainbow baby, a term for a child born to a family that has previously lost one, has arrived.

“We feel special about our miracle baby on this special day,” said Chelsea. “The experience here at CRDAMC has been amazing. Everyone has been so nice and great, and made the experience so easy.”

