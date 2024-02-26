MARGATE, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2024) Aviation Ordnance 2nd Class Nicole Lamb, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Talent Group (NTAG) Miami, poses for a photo inside Navy Recruiting Station Margate. Lamb is highlighted as recruiter in the spotlight or her performance within her first year at the command. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 16:53 Photo ID: 8262731 VIRIN: 240208-N-RF885-1222 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 3.74 MB Location: MARGATE, FL, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jacksonville, Fla. Sailor is Recruiter in the Spotlight [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.