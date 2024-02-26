Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville, Fla. Sailor is Recruiter in the Spotlight [Image 1 of 3]

    Jacksonville, Fla. Sailor is Recruiter in the Spotlight

    MARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    MARGATE, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2024) Aviation Ordnance 2nd Class Nicole Lamb, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Talent Group (NTAG) Miami, poses for a photo in front of the Armed Forces Career Center. Lamb is highlighted as recruiter in the spotlight for her performance within her first year at the command. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8262730
    VIRIN: 240208-N-RF885-1201
    Resolution: 5986x3983
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: MARGATE, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville, Fla. Sailor is Recruiter in the Spotlight [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

