MacDill first sergeant leads expectant fathers

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Craig Miller, 6th Maintenance Group first sergeant, leads a discussion about fatherhood during a Dad's 101 workshop at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. The fatherhood workshop was held to educate new or expectant dads on care for infants, supporting partners, preparation for labor and delivery, and coping with lifestyle changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

