Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill first sergeant leads expectant fathers [Image 1 of 2]

    MacDill first sergeant leads expectant fathers

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Craig Miller, 6th Maintenance Group first sergeant, leads a discussion about fatherhood during a Dad's 101 workshop at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. The fatherhood workshop was held to educate new or expectant dads on care for infants, supporting partners, preparation for labor and delivery, and coping with lifestyle changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8262716
    VIRIN: 240228-F-CC148-1001
    Resolution: 4654x3324
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill first sergeant leads expectant fathers [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill first sergeant leads expectant fathers
    MacDill first sergeant leads expectant fathers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MacDill first sergeant leads expectant fathers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    parenting
    Family Advocacy Program
    fatherhood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT