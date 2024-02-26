Day four of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 7, 2024 consisted of M4 rifle qualification, an obstacle course and a medical assessment/movement lane. 2nd Lt. Joshua Kersey worked his way over and through the various obstacles at Camp Atterbury's confidence course.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8262580
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-QN315-1842
|Resolution:
|3360x5040
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
