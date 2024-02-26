Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four [Image 1 of 3]

    310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Day four of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 7, 2024 consisted of M4 rifle qualification, an obstacle course and a medical assessment/movement lane. 2nd Lt. Joshua Kersey worked his way over and through the various obstacles at Camp Atterbury's confidence course.

    This work, 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition 2024

